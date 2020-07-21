EMU track & field teams earn academic awards

The EMU track & field teams have each won All-Academic awards from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Individually, sophomore Isaac Alderfer (Broadway, Va./Broadway) was named as an All-Academic Athlete.

To earn All-Academic Athlete status, an individual needs to hold a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.30 while also finishing in the top 50 in the nation in an event. Alderfer has a 3.96 GPA with a major in environmental science and a photography minor. He was No. 40 nationally in the indoor 800m with a program record time of 1:54.97.

For a team to be considered for this honor, it must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.10 on a 4.0 scale. Overall, there were 359 teams honored by the USTFCCCA, of which 209 were women’s teams and 150 were men’s teams. EMU’s men had a team GPA of 3.32, while the women had a GPA of 3.20.

According to the USTFCCCA archives which date back to 1995, this is the first time that the Royals men have received the national award. The EMU women last claimed the All-Academic honor in 2018.

Click here to see the full list of All-Academic Teams from the USTFCCCA.

