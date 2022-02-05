EMU Theater to host summer musical theater intensives for youth

Published Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, 9:58 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Two summer musical theater programs from EMU Theater will allow students to hone their skills in acting, singing, and dancing with support from college faculty and award-winning professionals.

“We want to continue to make Harrisonburg a place where the arts can thrive, while also providing opportunities for students from all walks of life to gain confidence, form lasting friendships, and expand their creativity,” says Justin Poole, program director and associate professor.

EMU Theater is known for its quality musical productions that often include community members and local K-12 students. The university’s spring musical – the opera “Noye’s Fludde” by Benjamin Britten, includes members of the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir. Several local students were involved in the spring 2021 production of “Shrek: The Musical.”

The senior program for rising 9th-12th graders is June 27-July 15 with performances July 16 and 17. Participants can choose between a performance track and a technical theater track. The technical theater track includes working with a costume designer, technical director, stage management team, and others to support the production. The program will culminate with the staging of a major musical production. An audition in February or March is required for students on the performance track.

The junior program for rising fourth- to eighth-graders is July 25-Aug. 12 with performances Aug. 12 and 13. will culminate in two public performances of a musical revue.

Schedules, prices, and registration links can be found on the EMU Theater website.