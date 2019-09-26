EMU Soccer: Royals win in 2OT, tie best start in program history

The EMU soccer women won on the road 1-0 at Southern Virginia on Wednesday needing double overtime to decide the game. With the win, the Royals improve to 6-1 on the season, tying the best start to a season the 21-year history of the EMU women’s soccer program.

The first half was back and forth between the two teams as neither could find an edge offensively. The Royals were able to get off four shots while holding the Knights to just two.

The second half started with a spark for EMU, drawing a couple corner kicks and firing off three shots in the first 10 minutes. Southern Virginia had two shots go wide near the end of regulation, but the teams finished the first 90 minutes scoreless.

After getting through the first overtime period without either team scoring, EMU finally found their opportunity after stopping a corner kick play by the Knights.

Leah Wenger (Broadway, Va./Eastern Mennonite) saved a header attempt off the corner then sent the ball downfield setting up a quick offensive attack. The ball was passed up and controlled by Haley Barnes (Bassett, Va./Bassett) who found Chloe Weaver (Linville, Va./Broadway) coming up the left side. Weaver two-touched the ball around a sliding defender as she entered the box, then sent in a quick shot that slipped just underneath the cross bar to seal the single-goal victory for the Royals.

EMU led in shots with 15-9 as Wenger finished with four saves.

The Royals begin their conference schedule in their next contest on Saturday, Sept. 28, when they travel to Emory & Henry for a game at 3:00pm.