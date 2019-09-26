EMU Soccer: Davis scores twice as Royals win in OT

With a quick stop of a loose ball and a shot in space, Troy Davis (Gainesville, Va./Patriot) would send the EMU soccer men home with a win in overtime on the road at Bridgewater by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday improving to 5-5 on the season.

The Eagles took the lead early in the 7th minute when Alex Martinez scored on their first shot attempt of the game. Bridgewater would hold the Royals from getting a shot attempt in the first half to take the lead going into halftime.

EMU found their offensive stride in the second half when Gabe Nafziger (Crozet, Va./Western Albemarle) drew a foul that set up a free kick opportunity just outside the box that Davis would line up to shoot. He sent a line drive shot into the top right corner of the net to tie the game in the 57th minute.

The Eagles were able to make some noise at the end of regulation getting a shot attempt off, but the game needed overtime to be decided.

Just over a minute and a half into the first overtime period, Davis collected a ball with some space on the right side of the field. He sent a shot from about 35 yards out to the far side of the goal that whizzed past the goalkeeper to win the game in favor of the Royals.

Bridgewater had the advantage in shots 12-5 as Ahmed Zaatar (Barboursville, Va./William Monroe) compiled six saves in net for EMU.

The Royals play their next game at home after playing their previous three games on the road. They host Roanoke in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 7:00pm.