EMU Soccer: Carey added as grad assistant

Published Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, 10:49 pm

Long-time EMU men’s soccer coach Roger Mast has announced the hiring of Justin Carey as his program’s new graduate assistant.

Carey recently graduated from the University of Mary Washington, where he capped his career with a First Team All-America award from the United Soccer Coaches. He was also named First Team All-Region, and was the Capital Athletic Conference as well as Virginia Sports Information Directors Player of the Year.

After a preseason exhibition against D-I Virginia Military Institute on Aug. 24, the Royals open their regular season the following weekend with the EMU/Bridgewater Soccer Classic. As part of that, Eastern Mennonite will host York (Pa.) on Aug. 30 followed by William Peace on Aug. 31.

