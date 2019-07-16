EMU sets new high for ODAC All-Academic honorees

EMU Athletics has broken its own record for members on the Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, putting 106 student-athletes on the team for the 2018-19 academic year.

The Royals’ total of 106 is one more than last year’s 105, which had been the high mark. After eclipsing triple digits for the first time in 2015-16, Eastern Mennonite has now broken 100 honorees three out of the past four seasons.

Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class. He or she must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered for an ODAC All-Academic Award.

All 16 of EMU’s ODAC-sponsored sports were represented on the All-Academic Team. Men’s volleyball competes in the Continental Volleyball Conference which fields its own academic team.

This coming year, EMU is adding women’s lacrosse as an ODAC sport, while women’s triathlon, the Royals’ other new sport and 19th total, will compete without conference affiliation.

A total of 2,094 student-athletes earned a spot on the 2018-19 ODAC All-Academic Team, the highest total ever, breaking the previous record of 2,001 honorees from 2016-17. For the second straight year, 10 ODAC-member schools eclipsed 100 honorees, pushing the squad’s total over 1,000 for the 13th consecutive year.

