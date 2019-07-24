EMU releases fall schedules for men’s, women’s golf

New coach Andre Swartzentruber has released a familiar schedule for the upcoming fall portion of the EMU golf schedule.

Entering the eighth year of existence as a program, the Royals men open up with the Greene Turtle Invitational hosted by Shenandoah University on Sept. 8-9. They continue a busy stretch with the Tom Kinder Memorial at nearby Lakeview Golf Course on Sept. 16-17. Less than a week later, the men head to the Richmond area for the Ted Keller Memorial on Sept. 22-23.

The men wrap up their fall at the VSGA Intercollegiate, hosted this year at the Blacksburg Country Club.

Click here to see the entire fall 2019 EMU men’s golf schedule.

EMU’s women open a week later than their counterparts, teeing off at the one-day Knights Invitational hosted by Southern Virginia University on Sept. 14. They also play at back-to-back tournaments hosted by Bridgewater and Randolph-Macon, respectively, heading to the Bridgewater Invitational on Sept. 23-24 followed by the Randolph-Macon Fall Invitational on Sept. 28-29.

The women head east for their VSGA Intercollegiate, wrapping up the fall Oct. 19-20 at the James River Country Club in Newport News.

Click here to see the entire fall 2019 EMU women’s golf schedule.

