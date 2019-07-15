EMU puts six on VaSID Academic All-State Team

Six EMU student-athletes have been named to the Academic-All State Team by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID). A total of 198 student-athletes representing 33 colleges and universities across the state were recognized.

Those honored from Eastern Mennonite University were:

Beck Hoskins (Danville, Va./Westover Christian Academy), Sr., Women’s Volleyball/Softball, Social Work, 3.98 GPA. A dual-sport athlete during her three year career as a Royal, Hoskins was able to make an impact on the volleyball court and softball field. A middle-blocker on the court, Hoskins averaged 1.18 Kills/Set while totaling 154 blocks in three seasons. After being named to the softball All-ODAC Third Team her freshman season, she finishes her career with a .319 batting average and 31 stolen bases.

To be eligible for Academic All-State, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.25 cumulative grade point average, and be a sophomore or higher.

VaSID is comprised of sports information or athletics communications professionals from intercollegiate institutions throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. Membership is open to any individual affiliated with one of the state’s institutions at the NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA, USCAA, NJCAA, community college and independent levels.

