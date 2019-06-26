EMU puts four on CVC All-Academic Team

Four EMU men’s volleyball players earned a spot on this year’s Continental Volleyball Conference All-Academic Team.

Seniors R.J. Ocampo (Virginia Beach, Va./First Colonial) and Austin Tomlin (Greenville, Va./Riverheads) were honored as multiple repeat selections earning the award each season they were in the volleyball program. Joining the two seniors are freshmen Jacob Durren (Gloucester, Va./Gloucester) and Angelo Olayvar (Richmond, Va./Our Lady of Peace).

A total of 67 student-athletes made the CVC All-Academic Team this year. In order for a player to earn All-Academic Team honors he must carry at least a 3.3 cumulative grade-point average.

The Royals finished the 2019 season with a record of 4-19. Despite battling through a tough schedule, this young team finished one win shy of reaching the six-team tourney in D-III’s most balanced conference.

Click here to see a full list of the 2019 CVC All-Academic Team.

