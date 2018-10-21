EMU participates in ODAC-wide food drive

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

EMU, in conjunction with its Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, is collecting food donations now through Nov. 14. All donations will go to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The collection is in conjunction with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, which is having its first conference-wide food drive. As part of the food drive, each member school will compete as to who can collect the most non-perishable food items.

Royals fans can bring food items to upcoming home events, or can drop them off at the Athletic Suite in University Commons during normal business hours. A special event is also being held at the women’s basketball season opener on Tuesday, November 13 – fans who bring in a food donation receive $1 off admission to that 6:00pm game against Apprentice.

All donations will go to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, a local non-profit organization alleviating hunger in western and central Virginia, serving communities over 12,000 square miles. The Shenandoah Valley branch serves approximately 31,963 people each month, and EMU fans can help by bringing in the most needed items from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank below:

Canned Soups, Stews and Chili

Canned Veggies

Canned Fruit

Cereal

Peanut Butter and Almond Butter

Boxed Mac and Cheese

Canned Tuna and Chicken

Boxed Mac and Cheese

Pasta and Rice

Spaghetti Sauce

No Glass Please!

There will be Blue Ridge Area Food Bank collection bins located at all home events as well as around campus throughout these dates. Please consider bringing some food items out to one of EMU’s home events or by the Athletic Suite in University Commons.

Please contact women’s lacrosse coach Katie Russo with any questions at 540-432-4368 or katie.russo@emu.edu

EMU Canned Food Drive Home Athletics Schedule

Wednesday, October 24

Women’s Soccer vs. Randolph, 4:30pm

Field Hockey vs. Randolph-Macon, 7:00pm

Tuesday, November 13 Home Opener

Fans who bring in any number of contributions will receive $1 OFF Admission

Women’s Basketball vs. Apprentice, 6:00pm

About the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Founded in 1981, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the largest organization alleviating hunger in western and central Virginia. Headquartered in Verona, VA, the Food Bank serves 25 counties and eight cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank distributes nearly 25.3 million pounds of food annually to 106,000 people each month through a network of 200 community partners – food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, churches and other non-profit groups. The Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, a national food bank association that supports 200 food banks across the United States. For more information, visit www.brafb.org.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment