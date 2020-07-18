EMU hosts Virginia Private College Week July 20-25

Eastern Mennonite University invites students to visit the campus in person or virtually during the state’s annual Virginia Private College Week from July 20-25.

The university is among 23 schools participating in the 2020 Virginia Private College Week, sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV).

EMU’s special summer visit sessions include a campus tour and an information session covering academics, financial assistance, the admissions process, and health and safety measures related to COVID-19. Safety precautions will be taken.

Any students who visit EMU can apply for free.

EMU will offer daily campus tours and information sessions about admissions, financial aid and academic programs.

On Monday-Friday (July 20–July 24), the university is hosting a tour and info session at 9 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Come in person to campus OR make a virtual visit.

On Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7 p.m., EMU is offering a virtual tour and info session.

On Saturday (July 25), the 9 a.m. tour and info session is available both in-person and by virtual visit.

“Virginia Private College Week is a great opportunity that provides prospective students and their families the chance to easily visit multiple schools over a few days and get a head start on the college search process,” said Matt Ruth, director of undergraduate admissions. “We’re very excited to welcome students and their families for these special sessions.”

Students who visit three or more participating colleges will be eligible to receive three application fee waivers to use at any participating institution. In addition, those students will also qualify for a random drawing for five $250 Amazon gift cards.

Students who have already visited or participated in any admissions sessions at EMU can be given credit if they return or participate again during the July 20-25 event.

“Visiting campuses in person is one of the most important steps in the college search process,” said Robert Lambeth, president of the CICV.

CICV was founded in 1971 to promote the interests of nonprofit, independent higher education in Virginia. The council was also instrumental in starting the state’s Tuition Assistance Grant program.

“I encourage parents to explore which college will be the best fit for their son or daughter, and I want to reassure them that a quality education at a Virginia private college is affordable and within reach,” said Lambeth.

More information

To register for Virginia Private College Week at EMU, go to emu.edu/vpcw or contact the Admissions Office at 540-432-4118 or admiss@emu.edu.

Click here for more information on Virginia Private College Week including a list of participating colleges, or contact the CICV at 540-586-0606.

