EMU hosts first Lavender Graduation to recognize LGBTQ+ graduates and alumni

Eastern Mennonite University hosted its first Lavender Graduation to recognize LGBTQ+ graduates and alumni this spring.

The ceremony was the first of its kind among Mennonite colleges and universities in the U.S. and Canada, according to Jackie Font- Guzmán, the vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at EMU.

The event recognized LGBTQ students of all races and ethnicities. Events of this nature are important for building community, affirming values and helping to heal, she said.

“Rituals are one of the oldest ways to mobilize the power of community for healing. Through this ritual, we make the caring for our community tangible, we enact and affirm our values, we create a space of protection and safety, and we create an opportunity for authentic transformation. Students, you have made this space possible through your leadership and passion. EMU is a better place today because of you,” said Font- Guzmán.

Participants were given rainbow stoles to wear during EMU Commencement ceremonies later in the week.

The student-led organization Safe Space seeks to celebrate, support and listen to the LGBTQ community at EMU.

In October, Safe Space and EMU’s new Office of DEI helped to sponsor another inaugural event — the celebration of National Queer History Month.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

