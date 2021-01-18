EMU hires Stephanie Roby as athletics trainer

Eastern Mennonite University has announced the hiring of Stephanie Roby as athletics trainer. Her first day will be Jan. 18.

Roby comes to Harrisonburg from McDaniel College in Westminster, Md., where she has been assistant athletic trainer since May 2017. A graduate of James Madison University, Roby also worked as an athletic training student at EMU during the spring semester of 2015.

“I fell in love with the Division III experience,” said of that rotation at EMU. “It allowed me to see a different side of college athletics, since I was able to assist in working with multiple sports, while also being able to experience the close-knit community that the Division III level has to offer. Mike Downey and Carleen Overacker played such an integral role in my life as an athletic training student, and my experiences working with them added to my decision to want to pursue a career in Division III athletics. After leaving EMU that semester, I always said that if given the opportunity to be at EMU again, I would apply in a heartbeat. And when I saw that a position opened up, I jumped at the opportunity to be back at a school that I fell in love working at.”

Roby joins Overacker and Ian Smith to complete EMU’s three-person staff after the retirement of Downey at the end of December.

“I am thrilled to have Stephanie join our athletic training staff, especially during a pandemic and on short notice,” said Director of Athletics Dave King. “While her brief experience at EMU is a plus, her commitment to the student-athlete, her work ethic and her desire to learn are attributes that stand out and make her a great fit for EMU.”

At McDaniel, Roby was responsible for the coverage of practices and games for men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s basketball and baseball. Some of her other duties included teaching undergraduate classes and serving on coaching search committees.

Additionally, Roby has supplied athletic training services to the Winchester Royals of the Valley Baseball League since before the 2017 season.

Roby’s familiarity with Division III athletics, EMU and the area in general will help her adjust quickly, as her first week on campus will also be the first week of EMU’s spring semester.

“In speaking with Carleen, I had asked her if the operation of the athletic training room had changed since my semester at EMU, and it was encouraging to know that not much has changed,” Roby said. “In hearing that, I still have a pretty good memory of the day-to-day and game day operations which I think will be advantageous as I step into this position as games are beginning.”

Roby also worked at Lock Haven University while completing a masters degree in sport and exercise psychology, and is currently pursuing a doctorate of education in curriculum and instruction at Liberty University.

With Downey’s departure as the head athletic trainer, Overacker will serve as the point person for the remainder of this academic year.

“Stephanie will be joining Carleen and Ian, guiding us through the unusual spring semester with all teams playing,” King explained. “We will be exploring the most effective and efficient structure for the athletic training program after we make it through the spring.”

