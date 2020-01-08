EMU falls at Virginia Wesleyan

The EMU basketball women lost on the road at Virginia Wesleyan on Tuesday by a score of 48-36.

The Royals fall to 1-10 on the season and 0-5 in ODAC play.

Three pointers by Jada Jackson (Portsmouth, Va./Churchland) and Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) held the EMU scoring in the first quarter as the Marlins jumped out to a 17-6 lead.

Jackson scored the next four EMU points in the second quarter as EMU trailed going into halftime 34-12.

The second half was sparked by the offense of Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) who scored first in the third quarter for the Royals. Then Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) scored the next nine points as EMU crept back within 15.

EMU cut the deficit to as close as 12 points in the fourth quarter after forcing 10 turnovers in the second half.

McCombs finished as the leading scorer for EMU with nine points and two rebounds off the bench. Jackson had seven points with five rebounds and two assists. Roach had five points and led with eight rebounds along with a steal and a block.

Virginia Wesleyan was led by Jessica Jennings who scored 18 points, making four three-pointers.

The Royals look to the weekend when they return home on Saturday when they host Hollins at 4:30pm.

