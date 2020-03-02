EMU disc golfers earn trip to nationals
The EMU disc golf team made a clean sweep at the EMU Royals Qualifier and earned a trip to the College Disc Golf National Championship.
Fighting Saturday’s unforgiving conditions, Silas Driver started the Royals’ momentum early, winning the individual round in the morning with a score of 49 (-5). Driver was three strokes ahead of second place Pete Curran of Liberty, and four strokes ahead of teammate Trevor Oyer at 53 (-1).
Cameron Byer shot a 59 (+5) and Jared Oyer was at 65 (+11). EMU’s average score of 57 gave them a one-stroke lead after the individual round, ahead of Liberty’s B team at 58.
Click here to see the individual round results from the EMU Royals Qualifier.
Then in the afternoon team round, the men held off a strong charge from Tennessee Tech, which started the round in third place. EMU put together a score of 54, bettered only by a 53 from the Golden Eagles, but good enough to stay in first place.
The Royals won with a total score of 111. Tennessee Tech was second in 112. Both teams earned a bid to the CDG National Championship April 1-4 in Rock Hill, S.C.
Liberty finished third in 115, with Lehigh fourth at 118.
Click here to see the overall results from the EMU Royals Qualifier.
“Even though the day was cold and windy, our team could not be happier with how the tournament went,” exclaimed Trevor Oyer. “Silas shot the hot individual round and we played well together during the team round. We are very excited about competing at Nationals in April!”
Click here to see more information on the CDG National Championship.
