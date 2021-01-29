EMU basketball programs put on pause

Published Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, 2:40 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Eastern Mennonite University men’s and women’s basketball teams have paused team-related activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

The decision was made based on regular testing and monitoring of players and staff in accordance with Old Dominion Athletic Conference and NCAA guidelines.

Games scheduled within the 10-day time period of the pause have been cancelled and are not expected to be rescheduled at this time.

EMU follows protocols set by the institution, the NCAA and the Virginia Department of Health to prioritize the health and safety of student-athletes and athletics staff.

Related

Comments