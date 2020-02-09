EMU Basketball: Guilford rolls over Runnin Royals

Published Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, 8:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

EMU held host Guilford to just three points over the first 6:51. Unfortunately, the defense faltered, as the Quakers turned things around to roll to a 95-50 decision over the Runnin Royals in men’s basketball action Saturday in Greensboro, N.C.

Guilford (15-7/7-6 ODAC) took full advantage of a height disparity, grabbing 25 offensive rebounds and dominating second chance points, 34-4. Eastern Mennonite was playing their second straight game without 6-9 center Josh Whelan (Fort Defiance, Va./Fort Defiance) and they simply couldn’t keep GC off the glass.

The Royals (5-17/3-10 ODAC) now sit in a four-way tie for ninth place in the ODAC standings, jammed up with Bridgewater, Randolph and Shenandoah. Although the men likely have favorable tiebreakers against those teams, getting one more win would be a big boost to claiming a spot in the 10-team ODAC Tournament.

EMU has an off day on Wednesday, getting an entire week to prepare for their final home game against Ferrum College next Saturday. Game time in Yoder Arena will be 2:00pm, with Senior Recognition ceremonies preceding the game.

Against Guilford, the Runnin Royals forced their hosts into eight straight missed shots early on. The men were not scoring at a high rate either, but an offensive putback from DJ Hill (Woodbridge, Va./Hylton) was enough for a 6-3 lead at the 13:19 mark.

But the Quakers caught fire from there, ending the half on a 33-12 tear to have EMU doubled up at halftime, 36-18.

The second half was never in doubt as Guilford shot 50% from the floor, including a scorching 10-of-20 from three, to dump in 59 more points en route to the big final margin.

Tim Jones (Forestville, Md./Central) led the men with 11 points, while Hill chipped in 10 points and six rebounds. Alijah Ellis (Stafford, Va./Indian River) had nine off the bench. Kobi Alexander (Madison, Va./Madison County) added eight. Tie Evans (Henrico, Va./Steward School) passed out three assists.

Kyler Gregory topped Guilford with 19 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Dearman had 16 points, four steals and four assists, while Jaylen Gore made nine assists.

Related