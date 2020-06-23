EMU Baseball: Howard, Judy earn all-state honors

Published Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020, 7:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The EMU Diamond Royals had two players named to the All-State Teams as voted on by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

This is the fourth year in a row that the EMU baseball program has had a player named to the VaSID All-State First Team.

John Judy (Shanks, W.V./Hampshire) was named to the All-State First Team as a starting pitcher after dominating on the mound in his senior season. He posted a 3-1 record in 26.0 innings over just five starts, while earning ODAC Pitcher of the Week honors twice. Judy was fourth amongst ODAC starters with a 1.73 ERA, and third with 11.77 strikeouts per 9 innings. His 34 strikeouts were third among all ODAC pitchers.

Judy got the season off to a good start for the Royals when he allowed just one run in 6.0 innings of the 2-1, 7-inning win over N.C. Wesleyan to win the season-opening series. He also saw time behind the plate as a member of EMU’s catching duo. As a batter, he added a career high .317 batting average in 41 at-bats with 6 RBI and a .512 slugging percentage.

Garrett Howard (Fredericksburg, Va./Courtland) earned a spot on the All-State Second Team as a designated hitter after working his way into the EMU starting lineup. The sophomore broke out midway through the season with three multi-hit games in a row, while getting 10 hits in his first 15 at bats. He led the Royals with a .412 batting average and was second on the team with a .444 on-base percentage. Howard also was third on the team in runs batted in and stolen bases.

The Royals finished the season with a record of 11-8 under first year head coach Adam Posey. Finishing with the highest winning percentage since 2002.

VaSID names 44 all-state teams in 23 sports each year, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions. Membership in VaSID is open to all media relations professionals working at a university or conference in the state of Virginia.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments