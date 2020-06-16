EMU Athletics: Six royals named to VaSID Academic All-State Team

Six EMU student-athletes have been named to the Academic-All State Team by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Those honored from Eastern Mennonite University were:

Isaac Alderfer (Broadway, Va./Broadway), So., Women’s Volleyball/Softball, Social Work, 3.98 GPA. Alderfer earned All-Region honors in track & field finishing fourth in the region in the 800m with his school record time of 1:54.97. He was also Eastern Mennonite’s top cross country runner in the fall.

Megan Breidigan (Douglassville, Pa./Daniel Boone), Jr., Women’s Soccer, Secondary English Education, 4.00 GPA. Breidigan is a three-year starter in the Royals’ back line. She has helped Eastern Mennonite to 10 shutouts this past season and 19 over her career.

Megan Good (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite), Sr., Women’s Cross Country, Writing Studies, 4.00 GPA. Good had a comeback senior season after missing time the previous season. She ran her best 6K time of 24:26.5 at the 2019 ODAC Cross Country Championship.

Skylar Hedgepeth (Smithfield, Va./Smithfield), So., Field Hockey/Women’s Lacrosse, Elementary Education, 4.00 GPA. Hedgepeth played and started in every contest for field hockey and women’s lacrosse. She led the field hockey team with 10 goals with 3 assists for 23 points. Three of her goals were game-winning.

Abigail Shelly (Collinsville, Miss./West Lauderdale), Sr., Women’s Triathlon/Cross Country, Education and Liberal Arts, 3.97 GPA. In the first year of EMU sponsoring the sport of triathlon, Shelly finished 13th at the National Championship, completing a 750m swim, 20k bike and 5k run in 1:19.38. She was also the Royals’ top runner on the cross country team.

Leah Wenger (Broadway, Va./Eastern Mennonite), Sr., Women’s Soccer, Psychology & Music Performance (Vocal), 3.96 GPA. This year, Wenger was voted as the ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete for women’s soccer. She had 58 starts in 67 career games, and led the ODAC with 10 shutouts as a senior.

To be eligible for Academic All-State, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.25 cumulative grade point average, and be a sophomore or higher.

VaSID is comprised of sports information or athletics communications professionals from intercollegiate institutions throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. Membership is open to any individual affiliated with one of the state’s institutions at the NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA, USCAA, NJCAA, community college and independent levels.

