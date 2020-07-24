EMU Athletics sets new high with 118 ODAC All-Academic Honorees

EMU’s student-athletes made a major mark this year in their role as students, as the Royals broke their record for Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team honorees.

Eastern Mennonite put 118 men and women on the team for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Royals’ total of 118 easily surpasses last year’s 106, which had been the high mark. After eclipsing triple digits for the first time in 2015-16, Eastern Mennonite has now had at least 100 honorees four out of the past five seasons.

Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class. He or she must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered for an ODAC All-Academic Award.

EMU was represented on the team by 16 of its ODAC-sponsored sports. Men’s volleyball competes in the Continental Volleyball Conference which fields its own academic team.

A total of 2,646 student-athletes earned a spot on the 2019-20 ODAC All-Academic Team, the highest total ever, breaking the previous record of 2,120 honorees from last year. Of the league’s 15 full-time members, 12 had at least 100 honorees.

