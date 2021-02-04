EMU Athletics puts itself on 14-day COVID-19 pause

All Eastern Mennonite University athletics programs have been placed on a 14-day pause due to COVID-19 protocols, effective Monday, Feb. 1.

The decision was made based on regular testing and monitoring of student-athletes and staff, and upon recommendation of the Virginia Department of Health.

Sporting events scheduled within the 14-day time period of the pause (through Sunday, Feb. 14) have been cancelled and are not expected to be rescheduled at this time.

EMU follows protocols set by the institution, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the NCAA and the Virginia Department of Health to prioritize the health and safety of student-athletes and athletics staff.

