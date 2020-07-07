EMU Athletics announces new partnerships with BSN SPORTS, Under Armour

The Eastern Mennonite University Athletic Department announced today that it has entered into a five-year partnership with Under Armour through BSN SPORTS.

The agreement, which commences immediately, is part of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN SPORTS a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment to all D1, DII, D3, NJCAA and NAIA schools.

The agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards along with incentives for on-field achievements and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.

“Branding and partnerships have become essential elements of a successful athletics program,” said EMU Director of Athletics Dave King. “Just as a unified approach to a game is important to a team, a program unified around one brand reflects a commitment to excellence. The incentives, rebates and a one-stop shopping opportunity are exciting elements of this agreement with Under Armour and BSN. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership provides for our athletes, coaches, alumni and the broader campus community. We are proud to display the UA and BSN logos and wear their gear reflecting this partnership.”

Bill Stote, Collegiate Select vice president, added, “This agreement with Eastern Mennonite affirms our highest aspirations for BSN’s Collegiate Select program: delivering elite, customized products and services to our college customers. We are excited to partner with the EMU Royals to elevate the performance and impact of their top-notch and growing athletic program.”

BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select will partner with the company’s key vendors to provide apparel and equipment to colleges and universities across the country.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, the originator of performance footwear, apparel and equipment, revolutionized how athletes across the world dress. Designed to make all athletes better, the brand’s innovative products are sold worldwide to athletes at all levels. The Under Armour Connected Fitness™ platform powers the world’s largest digital health and fitness community through a suite of applications: UA Record, MapMyFitness, Endomondo and MyFitnessPal. The Under Armour global headquarters is in Baltimore, Maryland. For further information, please visit www.uabiz.com.

About BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 2,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

