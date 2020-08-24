EMU Athletics announces cancellation of 2020 Yoder Golf Classic

Eastern Mennonity University has announced the cancellation of this year’s Paul R. Yoder Sr. Golf Classic.

The annual fundraiser will return in 2021.

The Yoder Golf Classic started in 1992 and was successfully re-vamped last year to include more interaction with EMU student-athletes and coaches. The proceeds of the event are directly earmarked to enhance leadership development of the Royals student-athletes.

“It is difficult to cancel the Yoder Golf Classic this year,” said EMU Director of Athletics Dave King. “We had such a great experience last year with our revitalized event. Besides the significant financial support for leadership development for our student-athletes provided by our incredible sponsors, the personal interactions between student-athletes and the golfers and sponsors was clearly the highlight of the event. While we may have been able to host the Classic, knowing that we couldn’t experience the same level of personal connections made it clear that we should cancel. We are exploring ways to stay connected with our sponsors and are already planning for the fall of 2021. We will come back stronger.”

