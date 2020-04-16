EMU announces ten Cords of Distinction honorees

Published Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Ten graduating EMU seniors are the 2020 Cords of Distinction recipients. They will wear blue and gold cords signifying their achievement during the 2020 Commencement, tentatively scheduled for fall 2020.

More details will posted at the Commencement website when available.

Faculty, staff and fellow students nominated the recipients, who were cited for their “significant and verifiable impact” on the university and on student life; for their contributions to developing the institution’s positive image; for substantial contributions to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County area and beyond; for their high academic and social standing; and their embodiment of EMU’s shared values of Christian discipleship, community, service and peacebuilding.

The cords are blue and gold. Blue represents strength of conviction that one person can help to create a better institution or community. Gold represents the love of spirit and yearning toward creating a better university environment or community.

2020 Cords of Distinction recipients

Lindsay Acker , a peacebuilding and development major with a minor in Honors, from Buffalo, N.Y.

, a peacebuilding and development major with a minor in Honors, from Buffalo, N.Y. Ariel Barbosa , a Bible, religion, & theology and sociology double-major with minors in Honors and interfaith studies from Baltimore, Md.

, a Bible, religion, & theology and sociology double-major with minors in Honors and interfaith studies from Baltimore, Md. Kiara Kiah , a music performance and social work major from Portsmouth

, a music performance and social work major from Portsmouth Donaldo Lleshi , a biology and pre-med major from Lezhe, Albania

, a biology and pre-med major from Lezhe, Albania Cheyenne Marzullo , a business administration major with minors in psychology and political studies from Shippensburg, Pa.

, a business administration major with minors in psychology and political studies from Shippensburg, Pa. Gabby McMillon , a peacebuilding and development major with minors in Honors and sociology from Virginia

, a peacebuilding and development major with minors in Honors and sociology from Virginia Justin Odom , a political science and Biblical studies double-major with a minor in music performance from Williamsburg

, a political science and Biblical studies double-major with a minor in music performance from Williamsburg Emily Powell , a global development major from Colorado Springs, Colo.

, a global development major from Colorado Springs, Colo. Abigail Shelly , a liberal arts, education K-12 major with a minor in TESOL, from Collinsville, Miss.

, a liberal arts, education K-12 major with a minor in TESOL, from Collinsville, Miss. Leah Wenger, a psychology and vocal performance double-major with a minor in Honors from Linville

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments