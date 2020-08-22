EMU announces appointment of Carrie Bert as sssistant director of athletics

Eastern Mennonite University has announced the hiring of Carrie Bert as the assistant director of athletics.

After five successful seasons, Bert recently stepped down as the Royals’ women’s volleyball coach. This part-time position keeps her on staff in an administrative role and retains her role as Senior Woman Administrator.

Bert will assist in the operations of the EMU Athletic Department, specifically overseeing the academic support program for athletes, the graduate assistant program, orientation and educational programming for staff and athletes, and program evaluation.

“I’m grateful to EMU for the opportunity to continue serving the campus community, even in a part-time role,” Bert said. “I loved my time coaching women’s volleyball at my alma mater, but the team’s athletic needs had surpassed my abilities and I wanted to be more present for my own family. While coaching, I had added the role of Senior Woman Administrator and became a member of the Athletic Leadership Team, which allowed me to stretch and find growth edges that proved challenging but life giving. Athletics colleagues and other campus peers have been so supportive of my move to an administrative position. I feel so lucky to be able to continue to support the amazing Athletics staff as well as remain engaged with student-athletes at a place I love.”

Under Bert, the women’s volleyball program was re-establishing itself, including a 13-13 record last fall. It was the program’s first .500 mark since 2001.

Director of Athletics Dave King said the same abilities that made Bert successful as a coach will now benefit all of the EMU programs.

“I am grateful to the administration for their support in the creation of this Assistant Director of Athletics position,” King said. “It came at just the right time. As Carrie was planning her transition from the head coaching position, she wanted to continue her role as SWA. I have seen firsthand the strength of her organizational and administrative skills during her years of coaching. And her role as SWA and our Leadership Team seemed to spark an interest in a broader athletic administration experience. I believe Carrie is a natural fit for this position. I am excited to work with her in ways that allow her gifts to benefit the athletic department and the student-athletes we serve; along with giving her the opportunity to give back to a place she is passionate about, her alma mater.”

Bert began her duties on July 1.

