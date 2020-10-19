EMU adds G League assistant Jimmy Bradshaw to men’s basketball staff

EMU men’s basketball coach Melvin Felix has announced the hiring of Jimmy Bradshaw as his lead assistant.

As the lead assistant to Felix, Bradshaw functions as the director of recruiting, director of player revelopment and video coordinator.

Bradshaw, a 2013 graduate of Roanoke College, spent the past five years working with the NBA Washington Wizards organization. He started with the Wizards as a video intern and most recently was an assistant coach for the Capital City Go Go, the G League affiliate of the organization. He has extensive knowledge in scouting, creating and implementing schemes, and player development.

While completing a master’s degree in economics, Bradshaw also worked with the D-I Lehigh University basketball program. He was an ODAC All-Academic Team honoree during his time at Roanoke, and overlapped with Felix, a 2011 graduate, during his time as a student-athlete.

“We are really excited to add Jimmy to our staff,” said Felix. “He will improve our ability to recruit in and out of state while leading our player development program. Jimmy’s high energy and great work ethic will be a big benefit to our program. Welcome to the Royals Family!”

