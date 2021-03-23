EMS providers, organizations recognized for outstanding contributions to Virginia EMS system

The 2020 Governor’s Emergency Medical Services Awards recognize outstanding EMS providers and organizations from across the Commonwealth for their demonstrated level of excellence and dedication to the EMS system.

“This past year has been particularly challenging, and presented unknown circumstances that have required the adaptation, strength and resilience of Virginia’s EMS providers,” said Gary Brown, director, Virginia Office of EMS. “This year’s award nominees represent the courage and dedication that has been required to respond to the pandemic. I am honored to commend their heroic commitment to saving lives and thank them for their outstanding contributions to Virginia’s EMS system.”

“Congratulations to all the award winners and my sincere thanks to all the EMS providers in the Commonwealth,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Your efforts, whether on a routine call for chest pain or in response to a multi-vehicle crash requiring heroic lifesaving measures, are appreciated by families everywhere. During this pandemic, many of you have stepped in to help administer vaccines, further evidence of your dedication to your communities. You are truly Virginia’s heroes.”

2020 Governor’s EMS Award winners

The Governor’s EMS Award for Excellence in EMS: Allen Yee, M.D., Chesterfield County Fire and EMS

An additional award is presented at the ceremony to recognize the outstanding contributions to EMS by a high school senior. This is a scholarship award provided by the Virginia Office of EMS in conjunction with the State EMS Advisory Board.

This year, two extraordinary high school seniors were selected:

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior (The Dr. Carol Gilbert $5,000 Scholarship): Emma Skeen, Cleveland Life Saving Crew and William Andrews, Bensley-Bermuda Volunteer Rescue Squad

