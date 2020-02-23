Emptying the Notebook: Wilder-Fury II, more Astros sign-stealing
Wilder-Fury II draws $17M live gate
Boxing, for a night, anyway, was relevant, with the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury rematch getting the attention of the sports world Saturday night.
Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) won the battle of the unbeatens by TKO in the seventh round, after knocking Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) down twice.
The fight is expected to draw big business on pay-per-view, though we won’t know the extent of that business for weeks, likely.
We do know that it did $17 million-plus in live gate in Las Vegas, breaking the record for a heavyweight title fight, and for sake of comparison, WrestleMania 35, held last year in MetLife Stadium in the New York metro area, had an announced live gate of $16.9 million.
That one was an announced sellout in an 82,265-seat venue.
The paid attendance at the 15,816-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena: 15,816.
Nats-Astros spring-training opener rained out
The 2019 World Series rematch that was to open spring training in 2020 only got two innings before the skies opened.
Max Scherzer took the hill for the Nats, who defeated the Houston Astros in seven games to win the franchise’s first world title back in October.
The Astros, since revealed to have perpetrated sports’ greatest fraud on their way to the 2017 World Series title, didn’t start any of their regulars, and also directed personnel in the West Palm Beach, Fla., ballpark complex that the two teams share to confiscate signs from fans making light of the cheating scandal.
Taking sign-stealing to a whole ‘nuther level, in the process.
Scherzer gave up one hit in two innings of work.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.