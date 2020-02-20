Emptying the Notebook: NFL playoffs, VMI baseball streaming schedule

Published Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, 3:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Item: NFL to expand playoffs in 2020

The NFL and the players union are in apparent agreement to adding one team per conference to the playoff field effective next season.

The move would have seven teams per conference in the playoff field, with the top team in each conference in the regular season getting a first-round bye, then the other six teams matching up in head-to-head matchups.

The biggest benefit of this, well, OK, to the NFL, it’s adding two playoff TV games to wild-card weekend, but aside from that, it’s the added value to the regular season.

You might see teams competing for that single first-round bye be less inclined to rest their starters in late regular-season games.

Two more fanbases getting an excuse to be interested for another week being another plus.

Gotta like this all around.

Item: Got my spring college baseball streaming schedule

I’ll be back for another spring season working VMI baseball broadcasts on ESPN3, ESPN+ and the SoCon Digital Network.

I’ll be joining “Voice of the Keydets” Wade Branner for 18 games this spring, beginning Tuesday, March 17, when VMI hosts Radford.

We also get midweek games with Virginia Tech (April 1) and VCU (April 14), and SoCon weekend series with Wofford (March 20-22), Western Carolina (April 3-5), The Citadel (April 10-12), Furman (May 1-3) and a season-ending non-conference weekend series with Belmont (May 8-10).

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”