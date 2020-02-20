Emptying the Notebook: NFL playoffs, VMI baseball streaming schedule
Item: NFL to expand playoffs in 2020
The NFL and the players union are in apparent agreement to adding one team per conference to the playoff field effective next season.
The move would have seven teams per conference in the playoff field, with the top team in each conference in the regular season getting a first-round bye, then the other six teams matching up in head-to-head matchups.
The biggest benefit of this, well, OK, to the NFL, it’s adding two playoff TV games to wild-card weekend, but aside from that, it’s the added value to the regular season.
You might see teams competing for that single first-round bye be less inclined to rest their starters in late regular-season games.
Two more fanbases getting an excuse to be interested for another week being another plus.
Gotta like this all around.
Item: Got my spring college baseball streaming schedule
I’ll be back for another spring season working VMI baseball broadcasts on ESPN3, ESPN+ and the SoCon Digital Network.
I’ll be joining “Voice of the Keydets” Wade Branner for 18 games this spring, beginning Tuesday, March 17, when VMI hosts Radford.
We also get midweek games with Virginia Tech (April 1) and VCU (April 14), and SoCon weekend series with Wofford (March 20-22), Western Carolina (April 3-5), The Citadel (April 10-12), Furman (May 1-3) and a season-ending non-conference weekend series with Belmont (May 8-10).
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.