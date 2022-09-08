Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
emotion scarcity drive demand for seasonal products like pumpkin spice
Culture

Emotion, scarcity drive demand for seasonal products like pumpkin spice

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
pumpkin spice coffee
(© pamela_d_mcadams – stock.adobe.com)

Pumpkin spice is back on the menu – in everything from cereal, Twinkies and doughnuts to lattes, coffee creamer and beer and seltzers. I’m literally writing this story as I drink a cup of generic pumpkin spice coffee brewed in my Keurig.

A Virginia Tech economist says the sudden desire for pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon treats and beverages this time of year is a great example of how scarcity, and emotion, can drive seasonal demand for a product.

“Part of the joy from these items comes from the fact that they aren’t available two-thirds of the year,” says Jadrian Wooten, a collegiate associate professor of economics at Virginia Tech in his Economist newsletter. “That first taste brings back positive memories for people, but eventually that nostalgia wears off.”

According to Nielsen, consumers spend around $500 million annually on pumpkin spice flavored products in the U.S. alone. And those numbers don’t include coffee shop offerings or self care products like lotions, lip gloss and shower gel. And then there are the apple offerings … like apple dumplings and apple crisp.

“The second drink may still be really good, but it’s usually not as good as the first one. The same phenomenon happens with the third drink, fourth drink, and so on,” said Wooten.

By the time you get tired of pumpkin-flavored everything, it’s time to switch to the undisputed flavor of winter: peppermint. With holiday offerings including peppermint bark, hot chocolate and candy canes.

Wooten says that if we convert that experience to economic language, drinking seasonal drinks or eating seasonal foods are each subject to diminishing marginal utility.

“Even though there may be an increase in demand, the release of pumpkin spiced items simply increases the happiness we gain overall. After enough time, that happiness wears down and we’re ready for the next seasonal treat,” said Wooten. “Thus, leaving the beverage off the menu and items off the shelves creates that longing. In a sense, pumpkin spice scarcity creates demand for pumpkin spice products.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva richmond

Elliott preparing Virginia offensive line for aggressive Illinois defensive front
Chris Graham
virginia defense

Virginia defense has to step up to defend big-time Illinois ground game
Chris Graham

Illinois tailback Chase Brown ran for 199 yards in the Illini’s 23-20 loss at Indiana last week. There’s the challenge for a Virginia defense that surrendered 170 yards on the ground in a 34-17 win over Richmond in Week 1.

william davis

Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 80-year-old
Staff/Wire

William Davis has been located, according to Albemarle County Police.

brennan armstrong tony elliott

Elliott wants Armstrong to find a ‘happy balance’ between being aggressive, smart
Chris Graham
tony khan aew
,

The rise and impending fall of AEW: Tony Khan has no one to blame but himself
Chris Graham
augusta county courthouse

Augusta County Courthouse forum scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15
Rebecca Barnabi
football

ACC Football Power Rankings: Whose stock went up, whose went down, after wild Week 1?
Scott German
carolina panthers
,

Baker Mayfield era begins at Carolina: And it starts with him getting a shot at the Browns
Chris Graham
washington commanders
,

Washington Commanders look to former #2 pick Carson Wentz to right the ship at QB
Chris Graham
Kristen Carter Navy Staunton

Riverheads High School graduate provides support to Super Hornet in Navy
Crystal Graham
lamar jackson baltimore ravens
,

Lamar Jackson rolling the dice, appears set to play 2022 season in Baltimore without a new contract
Chris Graham
vt students bench wellness
,,,,

New initiative at Virginia Tech brings wellness resources to students’ doors
Crystal Graham
james madison university

JMU Showcase event seeks female entrepreneurs, vendors for Oct. 18 event
Crystal Graham
jonathan leech virginia
,

Good news for the Virginia offensive line: Jonathan Leech is available for Illinois
Chris Graham
Donald McEachin

McEachin pushes Enrichmond Foundation board for answers on funds
Staff/Wire
pumpkin spice coffee

Emotion, scarcity drive demand for seasonal products like pumpkin spice
Crystal Graham
uva football helmet

Game Notes: Virginia heads to Illinois for 2022 road opener
Staff/Wire
odu logo

Game Notes: ODU faces East Carolina in 2022 road opener
Staff/Wire
police-fire-ems

Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claim six lives in Virginia
Staff/Wire
virginia politics

Petersburg R&D project named one of winners of Build Back Better Regional Challenge
Staff/Wire
covid-19

First came 9/11, then COVID-19: What’s the next crisis to lock down the nation?
Op/Eds