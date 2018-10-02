Emmett Hanger: REAL ID

As of October you have the option to upgrade your Virginia driver’s license or identification card to be federally REAL ID compliant. What does that mean for you?

In October of 2020, you will be required to have a REAL ID compliant license or id card to board a domestic flight or to enter a secure federal facility. Other forms of identification, like a US Passport and some military IDs also would be accepted. So this phase in period offers Virginian’s a two year timeframe to get the updated identification prior to the federal mandate. (Oh, I can hear the jokes now about it taking that long waiting in line at the DMV but don’t worry we are working to improve that as well! Go online for many “skip the wait” options that can be completed from your home or office. The optional REAL ID will require a trip into your local DMV Customer Service Center though.)

Details: REAL ID

To obtain a REAL ID compliant credential, you must visit a DMV in person. This step in the process is mandated by federal law.

The documents needed to apply for a REAL ID are readily accessible to most Virginians and are similar to those needed when many applied for their original VA driver’s license or ID. You can find a list of acceptable documents on “Obtaining a Virginia Driver’s License or Identification Card (DMV 141) that demonstrate proof of:

Identity; (e.g. unexpired U.S. passport or U.S. birth certificate)

Legal Presence; (e.g. unexpired U.S. passport or U.S. birth certificate)

Social Security Number; and (e.g. Social Security card or payroll check stub)

Residency (two proofs will be required); (e.g. utility bills, mortgage statements or rental lease agreement)

Proof of any name changes. (e.g. marriage certificates or divorce decrees)

A REAL ID compliant credential can be used for all of the same purposes as a current driver’s license – including driving, voting and accessing federal benefits. It will be available for a one-time $10 surcharge, in addition to standard fees.

Will a REAL ID compliant license or ID card be necessary to get into every federal facility? No. REAL ID does not apply to the following:

Voting or registering to vote

Being licensed by a state to drive

Entering federal facilities, such as museums, that do not require a person to present identification

Applying for or receiving federal benefits

Accessing health or life preserving services (including hospitals and health clinics), law enforcement, or constitutionally protected activities (including a defendant’s access to court proceedings); or participating in law enforcement proceedings or investigations.

Since REAL ID is optional, many Virginians may decide they don’t want or need it. Those Virginians may continue to renew their driver’s license or ID as they always have. Should they need to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility, they may use another approved form of ID; a full list is available at dmvNOW.com/REALID.

REAL ID compliant credentials will be marked with a small star in the upper right corner. If you choose to keep your current style of credential, you will receive a driver’s license or ID marked “Federal Limits Apply” the next time you renew or request a replacement, in order to comply with federal requirements.

For more information about REAL ID, visit dmvNOW.com/REALID.

