Emmett Hanger named Legislator of the Year by Virginia Governmental Employees Association

State Sen. Emmett Hanger (R-Augusta County) has been named Legislator of the Year by the Virginia Governmental Employees Association for his work to benefit the state employees workforce throughout Virginia.

“Sen. Hanger has been a true friend to our organization,” said VGEA President Gale Grant. “He has made himself available at every turn. As a member of the Senate Finance committee, he was instrumental in helping secure a 5% raise this year for state employees. He also has worked hard to make state employment a viable option for young people entering the workforce.”

The VGEA is celebrating its 60th year of working to ​provide effective communication between the General Assembly and the Commonwealth’s workforce. Hanger sponsored the Commending Resolution this past session to recognize VGEA’s promotion of the state’s high-quality workforce. Hanger also serves on the Commission on Employee Retirement Security & Pension Reform, which has been working to make sure state employment positions are competitive in the current employment marketplace and that their benefits and retirement packages are also competitive.

Hanger says, “Our dedicated state employees and their families are ​an integral part of what makes Virginia a great place to live​. I am pleased to be recognized with this honor, but the real credit goes to the men and women that​ on a daily basis provide required services to our citizens in an efficient and cost effective manner. ​We have not always kept up on pay issues, but the time has come to make sure that a state job is sought after, reliable and competitive. I am glad we are able to focus on that right now and will continue to work for additional improvements.”

Sen. Hanger serves the Virginia Senate’s 24th District representing Augusta, Greene, and Madison Counties, the Cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, and parts of Rockingham and Culpeper counties.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google