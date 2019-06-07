Emmett Hanger for Senate rally set for Saturday
Join Sen. Emmett Hanger and his supporters as they meet Saturday in Verona to Get Out The Vote in the morning and then wrap it all up with a BBQ lunch in the afternoon.
The event will take place at the Augusta County Government Center on the covered dock (where the Farmers Market is held) beginning at 10 a.m.
Those interested in going door-to-door for Hanger will get directions for knocking on doors and then spread out into neighborhoods to ask voters to support Hanger in the upcoming June 11 Republican Senate primary.
Volunteers can then return to the Government Center by 1 p.m. for a barbecue lunch.
For more about Sen. Hanger, check out his website at EmmettHanger.com.
Pre-order for $20: click here.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.