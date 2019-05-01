Emmett Hanger announces Senate re-election bid

State Sen. Emmett Hanger (R-Augusta County) will seek the Republican nomination to continue service in the Virginia Senate.

Hanger represents the 24th Senate District, which includes the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro along with the counties of Augusta, Greene, Madison, Rockingham (primarily eastern), and most of Culpeper.

“I believe that when someone stands for re-election, it is a time for them to provide an accounting of what they have done during the term that they are completing, the positions they have taken on issues of significance, and importantly to share a plan or areas of focus that they will engage in if elected again,” said Hanger, who was first elected to the State Senate in 1995.

Hanger is being challenged for the Republican nomination in the 24th by Tina Freitas of Culpeper County.

Madison County Democrat Annette Hyde will face the winner of the Republican race in the November general election.

