Emma Navarro named ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Year

Virginia second-year Emma Navarro has been named the 2022 ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Year.

Navarro, a Charleston, S.C., native, finished the year ranked #2 in singles after posting a 26-2 record and spending four weeks ranked as the top player in the country.

She also finished the year ranked fourth nationally in doubles.

Navarro was named to the All-ACC first team with junior Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) earning second-team honors, and freshman Elaine Chervinsky (Baltimore, Md.) being named to the third team.

Subhash earned her third-straight ITA All-America honor in singles with a 29-12 record. She won the ITA Atlantic Regional Singles Championship in the fall and competed at both the ITA All-American and the ITA Fall National Championships.

Subhash also repeated as UVA’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, an award recognizing the department’s outstanding female student-athlete based on academic excellence and performance with distinction as a member of a varsity team.

Chervinsky, the ITA Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year, went 18-15 in singles, playing on the top-three courts, and was 22-9 in doubles. She was ranked as high as No. 53 in singles and No. 50 in doubles, earning a spot in the field of the NCAA Singles Championship.

