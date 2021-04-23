EMILY’s List endorses Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor

EMILY’s List, the nation’s largest resource for women in politics, has endorsed Jennifer Carroll Foy in the race for Virginia governor.

Emily Cain, executive director of EMILY’s List, released the following statement:

“EMILY’s List is proud to endorse Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor of Virginia. Throughout her career, Jennifer has been a tireless advocate for Virginia’s working families, fighting for racial and economic equity, increased access to health care, and criminal justice reform. Jennifer understands the challenges that many Virginians are facing— juggling multiple jobs, struggling to afford medical bills, and reeling from the impacts of COVID-19 — because she has lived these experiences herself. It is long past time to elect a Black woman governor who will dedicate herself to bettering the lives of Virginia’s working families and communities of color, as we know Jennifer will.”

