Emgage PAC, American Muslim Women PAC endorse Mark Herring in AG race

Emgage PAC and the American Muslim Women PAC announced Friday their endorsement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s re-election bid.

“From leading the charge against Trump’s hostile Muslim ban, to consistently pushing for social changes that benefit our communities, Attorney General Herring doesn’t shy away from the tough fights,” said Emgage PAC National Organizing Director and Virginia Executive Director Mohamed Gula. “Mark has always been committed to the equity, safety, and prosperity of Muslim Virginians. His proven leadership and accessibility to our communities is why we happily support him for re-election.”

“Mark Herring’s excellent track record on establishing protections for Muslim women and women of color clearly makes him the best candidate for Attorney General” said Muslim Women PAC President Mirriam Seddiq. “He’s never been afraid to center women of color in his advocacy for social reform, and continues to be accessible to women in the Muslim community. There is no better candidate for attorney general than Mark Herring.”

“The Muslim community has supported me since 2000 when I was elected to the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, and they’ve never left my side,” Herring said. “We’ve seen such a robust growth in Virginia’s Muslim community over the past two decades, and our office will ensure that they continue to thrive. Last year, I was proud to stand tall and defend the civil liberties of Muslim Virginians when they were being attacked by Trump’s hostile, unconstitutional mandates, and I will always make sure our policies center their voices. Together with these dynamic organizations we will achieve many more victories over the next four years.

