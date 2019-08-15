Emerald ash borer confirmed in Henrico County

Published Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, 7:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Forestry has confirmed that the emerald ash borer has infested ash trees in Henrico County.

Many beetles were found on traps placed along the nature trails at Crump Park and Three Lakes Park, indicating the population of EAB in the county is already high. One of the most destructive forest pests to ever invade North America, EAB has already caused millions of dollars in damages as hundreds of millions of ash trees have perished.

All ash species native to North America are susceptible and likely to die within one to five years of being infested with the emerald ash borer. Ash trees are commonly found in yards and lining county roads. If not treated or removed, ash trees often fall and unexpectedly drop limbs, posing significant risk to public safety.

Landowners with ash trees on their property should consider treatment or removal performed by a qualified arborist. If you are not sure if your tree is an ash, see VDOF’s online resources or contact your local VDOF forester for assistance.

Next spring, the VDOF is offering a 50 percent cost-share program to offset the treatment of specimen ash trees via trunk injection. Landowners or organizations with healthy ash trees that are 12 inches in diameter or larger are encouraged to apply. Interested landowners should assess the health of their ash trees as soon as possible and begin discussing viability of treatment with their certified Pesticide Applicator of choice. Please contact the VDOF EAB Coordinator at 434-220-9034 with any questions.

If you are going to harvest your ash for firewood, remember not to transport it across county and state lines. More information is available here. Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Henrico County office, located on Dixon Powers Drive, has additional resources and more information about EAB.

Like this: Like Loading...