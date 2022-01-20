Elliott finishes Virginia football coaching staff with two hires

Published Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, 5:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia football coach Tony Elliott has completed his staff, announcing Thursday the hires of Curome Cox, who will coach defensive backs, and Taylor Lamb, who will serve as QBs coach.

Cox comes to Virginia from Air Force, where he had served under John Rudzinski, who was hired by Elliott earlier this month to take over defensive coordinator duties.

Their Air Force defense finished the 2021 campaign ranked fourth in the nation in total defense, allowing just 296.5 yards per game, ninth in rushing defense (102.2 ypg.) and 19th in passing yards allowed (194.4 ypg.).

Air Force’s top three tacklers all came from Cox’s secondary players. The trio of free safety Trey Taylor, defensive back Tre Bugg and strong safety Corvan Taylor accounted for 182 total tackles, six interceptions and 19 passes defensed.

Cox is a Maryland alum who went on to play 43 NFL games with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, and coached at Connecticut from 2017-2018, where he also mentored the Huskies’ defensive backs.

His previous coaching stops include his alma mater, Maryland, and Coastal Carolina.

Lamb joins the Virginia staff after working at Gardner-Webb the past two seasons. He coached the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks both years and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021.

Lamb previously served as a graduate assistant coach at South Carolina working with Gamecocks’ offense for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

A dual-threat quarterback, Lamb had a noteworthy career as the signal-caller at Appalachian State. He finished his college career ranked first in Mountaineers’ history with 90 touchdown passes in 51 games (49 starts) while passing for 9,786 yards and rushing for 2,008 yards and accounting for 113 total touchdowns.

Lamb finished his time at Appalachian State second to Armanti Edwards in the school’s record books with 11,794 yards of total offense and 36 wins.

Lamb’s father, Bobby Lamb, coached at Furman from 1986 to 2010 (the last eight years as head coach) and was the first head coach at Mercer University in 2011. He was named the first coach at Anderson University (S.C.) in 2021 for a program that will field its inaugural team in 2024.