Elkton teen dead from injuries in crash in Rockingham County

Published Friday, May. 14, 2021, 11:58 am

A 19-year-old Elkton woman is dead from injuries in a two-car crash that occurred on Monday on Route 630 in Rockingham County.

A 2007 Honda Civic was traveling east on Route 630 when it failed to maneuver a curve in the road. The Civic then proceeded to cross the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a Westbound 2005 BMW 525I.

The driver of the Honda, Sierra D. Meadows, 19, of Elkton, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Meadows later succumbed to her injuries. Meadows was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the BMW, a 50-year-old male from Elkton, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

