Elkton teen dead from injuries in crash in Rockingham County
A 19-year-old Elkton woman is dead from injuries in a two-car crash that occurred on Monday on Route 630 in Rockingham County.
A 2007 Honda Civic was traveling east on Route 630 when it failed to maneuver a curve in the road. The Civic then proceeded to cross the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a Westbound 2005 BMW 525I.
The driver of the Honda, Sierra D. Meadows, 19, of Elkton, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Meadows later succumbed to her injuries. Meadows was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the BMW, a 50-year-old male from Elkton, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.