Elkton man dead in Rockingham County crash

Published Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, 10:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

An Elkton man is dead from injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Cross Keys Road on Saturday.

Joseph A. Monger Jr., 69, was driving a 2019 Ford Ranger south on Cross Keys Road at 3:30 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with an embankment.

Virginia State Police said Monger died at the scene from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.