Elkton man charged in Rockingham County fatal DUI crash

An Elkton man is in custody after a DUI crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a passenger in his vehicle.

Mark W. Shifflett, 39, has been charged with driving under the influence, with other charges pending, in the accident, which occurred at 2 a.m. on Saturday on Route 635 (River Road), two-tenths of a mile north of Route 636 (Bethel Church Road).

Shifflett was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger north on Route 635 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

According to the Virginia State Police, Shifflett fled the scene of the crash on foot, but was located a short time later.

He was uninjured in the crash.

A passenger of the Ford, Keith A. Shifflett, 41, of Elkton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

