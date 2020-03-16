Elkton man charged in Rockingham County fatal DUI crash
An Elkton man is in custody after a DUI crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a passenger in his vehicle.
Mark W. Shifflett, 39, has been charged with driving under the influence, with other charges pending, in the accident, which occurred at 2 a.m. on Saturday on Route 635 (River Road), two-tenths of a mile north of Route 636 (Bethel Church Road).
Shifflett was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger north on Route 635 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
According to the Virginia State Police, Shifflett fled the scene of the crash on foot, but was located a short time later.
He was uninjured in the crash.
A passenger of the Ford, Keith A. Shifflett, 41, of Elkton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.