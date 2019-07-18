Elizabeth Warren releases Wall Street reform plan

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren today released her plan on how we can end Wall Street’s stranglehold on our economy as part of her vision of economic patriotism.

Warren’s s plan includes completely transforming the private equity industry — the poster child for financial firms that suck value out of the economy. It also includes a set of changes to reduce needless speculation and to push the financial industry back towards its core mission of connecting savers with borrowers.

The 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination candidate calls for breaking up the big banks by reinstating Glass-Steagall, the completion of rules on banker executive compensation, postal banking, and more.

Read more about the Warren plan here.

