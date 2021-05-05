Elizabeth Warren endorses Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul in his bid for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor.

“Sam Rasoul is a hard worker who dreams big, fights hard, and gets results. Sam is the passionate, progressive voice Virginians deserve. As a delegate, Sam showed determination in the fight to expand Medicaid, lower health care costs, and raise the minimum wage,” said Sen. Warren. “As lieutenant governor, Sam has a plan to ensure quality, affordable childcare, and guaranteed paid medical and sick leave for all workers. I’m proud to endorse Del. Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor and I hope you vote for him in the Democratic Primary on June 8th.”

“Sen. Warren has taught millions of Americans that fighting for bold policy and structural change is not just possible in the current political climate, but that it’s absolutely necessary,” Rasoul said. “The truth is voters don’t want more of the same-old status quo politics. They want real results that improve their lives. As a proud Warren Democrat, I’ll be in the fight as lieutenant governor to bring Virginia back stronger than ever.”

