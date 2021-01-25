Elizabeth Falcone to serve as chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Mark Warner

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner today announced the promotion of Elizabeth Falcone to chief of staff in his Capitol Hill office.

With Falcone’s promotion to chief of staff, Warner’s senior staff is composed entirely of women – a first for a Virginia senator.

“Today, I am proud to announce that Elizabeth Falcone will be serving as chief of staff,” said Sen. Warner. “Most recently, Elizabeth was an invaluable asset in COVID-19 relief negotiations, helping secure the passage of essential provisions and other key legislation. With a strong work ethic and dedication to the Commonwealth, I am confident in her ability to guide the staff in the 117th Congress and with a new administration.”

Falcone, who most recently served as Sen. Warner’s legislative director and deputy chief of staff, joined Sen. Warner’s staff in mid-2010 as senior advisor on health care and budget policy.

Prior to working for Sen. Warner, Falcone was a legislative assistant for Tennessee Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper.

She is a graduate of Cornell University and holds a master of science in health care delivery from Dartmouth.

Falcone replaces outgoing chief of staff Mike Harney, who is departing Warner’s office after more than four years in the role to serve as chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“I’m grateful to Mike for his many years of service to this office and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Warner said. “I know he will be an incredible asset as the Biden administration works to recover and rebuild our economy in the wake of the pandemic.”

