Elizabeth Chu named Chief Transformation Officer at Virginia ABC

Virginia ABC has chosen Elizabeth Chu as its first Chief Transformation Officer.

In this role, Chu will help guide Virginia ABC’s transformative efforts to ensure priorities and objectives are met, overseeing the project management, business transformation, and diversity, equity and inclusion offices.

Chu will work with the authority’s Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill to define the transformation program for the constantly evolving organization, incorporating ABC teammates to help drive progress. Critical to her role is supporting ABC’s modernization strategy as it continues to mature as an authority. Management of cross-functional collaboration throughout the organization will be vital to Chu’s role and the success of the newly minted transformation office.

“Virginia ABC is committed to driving positive institutional change with a public servant mindset,” said Hill. “We are eager to find new, constructive ways to innovate ABC’s operations to achieve strategic goals. Transformation is about more than ABC’s ability to reach performance objectives, it is also about making change that has long term positive impacts on our teammates, our customers and our communities, whoever and wherever they may be.”

Chu brings with her extensive experience in guiding organizations through business transformation. As a partner at Thought Logic Consulting in Richmond for the past several years, Chu worked with businesses to address transformational challenges. Prior to that, the University of Virginia graduate was part of the people and organizational change practice at EY Advisory Services. Other transformational consulting work preceded that with roles at Deloitte Consulting and Global Lead Management Consulting. Chu holds a master’s degree in comparative and regional studies from American University’s School of International Service.

“I’m confident Elizabeth will bring the same passion and dedication to Virginia ABC in her new role that she has demonstrated throughout her career,” said Hill.

