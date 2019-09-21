Elizabeth Alcorn, Rob Bell debate Monday in Rockingham

58th House of Delegates District candidates Dr. Elizabeth Alcorn and Del. Rob Bell will participate in a debate Monday, Sept. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. at East Rockingham High School.

The debate will be moderated by Elkton Mayor Joshua Gooden and the questions will come from students in East Rockingham government classes.

The debate is sponsored by the East Rockingham PTSA.

Future accepted debates/forums by the Alcorn campaign:

Thursday, Oct. 10 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Broadus Wood Elementary School in Earlysville, sponsored by the Earlysville Area Residents’ League

Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. a “Coffee & Chat” forum will be held at the Arc of the Piedmont main facility on Rose Hill Drive in Charlottesville

Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Virginia Community College, sponsored by PVCC

Future accepted debates/forums by both candidates:

Monday, Oct. 21 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at the Fluvanna County School Board Offices in the Old Palmyra Elementary School, sponsored by the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce