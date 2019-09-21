Elizabeth Alcorn, Rob Bell debate Monday in Rockingham
58th House of Delegates District candidates Dr. Elizabeth Alcorn and Del. Rob Bell will participate in a debate Monday, Sept. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. at East Rockingham High School.
The debate will be moderated by Elkton Mayor Joshua Gooden and the questions will come from students in East Rockingham government classes.
The debate is sponsored by the East Rockingham PTSA.
Future accepted debates/forums by the Alcorn campaign:
- Thursday, Oct. 10 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Broadus Wood Elementary School in Earlysville, sponsored by the Earlysville Area Residents’ League
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. a “Coffee & Chat” forum will be held at the Arc of the Piedmont main facility on Rose Hill Drive in Charlottesville
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Virginia Community College, sponsored by PVCC
Future accepted debates/forums by both candidates:
- Monday, Oct. 21 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at the Fluvanna County School Board Offices in the Old Palmyra Elementary School, sponsored by the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.