Elizabeth Alcorn challenges Bell to attend all debates

Published Monday, Sep. 9, 2019, 11:11 am

Dr. Elizabeth Alcorn has confirmed four debates with 58th District Del. Rob Bell in three out of the four counties in the district.

There are two scheduled in Albemarle and one in each Fluvanna and Rockingham. At the current time, Dr. Alcorn has confirmed her attendance at all scheduled debates. It is hopeful that there will be a fifth debate in Greene County as well. As of today, Del. Bell has only confirmed his attendance at the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce debate in October.

“It is surprising that Del. Bell will not be attending our debate this week when he attended in 2017. Our goal is provide residents in each county in the district a chance to attend a debate close to home. I want voters to understand the vast differences between my opponent and myself on the issues. It’s important that our elected officials are accessible and there’s no better way to show that than to come to the communities where our voters live. If I had the privilege to serve as their delegate, it would be a priority to hold open events in each county,” said Alcorn.

At the current time, the scheduled debates are as follows:

Wednesday September 11th from 2:30-3:30 PM at The Center on Hillsdale Drive, sponsored by Senior Statesmen of Virginia

Monday September 23rd from 7:00-9:00 PM at East Rockingham High School in Elkton, sponsored by the East Rockingham High School PTSA

Thursday October 10th from 7:00-9:00 PM at Broadus Wood Elementary School in Earlysville, sponsored by the Earlysville Area Residents’ League

Monday October 21st from 6:30-9:00 PM at the Fluvanna County School Board Offices in the Old Palmyra Elementary School, sponsored by the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce

