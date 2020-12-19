Elf Deliveries: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA delivering pets to homes on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has limited slots available for adopters to schedule an elf delivery to their house this holiday.

Select animals will be eligible for delivery. For a $50 donation, our festive elves will bring the selected animal to the adopter’s home on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day to surprise their family.

“This past year has been our most impactful year with over 2,100 lives saved. It has also been a very challenging year for all of us. We hope to spread a little joy by having our elves deliver some animals to their new adoptive homes,” Executive Director Huck Nawaz said.

Visit rhspca.org to learn more.

