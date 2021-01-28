Eleven Hampton Roads officials endorse Andria McClellan for lieutenant governor

Andria McClellan received the endorsement of 11 Hampton Roads leaders to serve as Virginia’s next lieutenant governor on Wednesday.

“In a region as interconnected as Hampton Roads, we know that working together must be a priority. Time and time again, Andria has been at the forefront of regional efforts to advance our shared progressive values, like transit access, affordable housing and economic development,” said Portsmouth Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke. “I know that her collaborative leadership style will serve her well as our next and first female Lieutenant Governor.”

“As a doctor, business owner and former teacher, I’m endorsing Andria McClellan because she’s a servant leader. It does not matter how big or small the project is, Andria works hard to get it done because it benefits her community,” said Dr. Patricia King, Chesapeake School Board member. “I know she’ll bring that same passion to her work as our next Lieutenant Governor.”

“Andria successfully represents some of the most vital interests of our region and our state. From the Port of Virginia, to ODU University, several historic museums, an ocean front, Norfolk Naval Station and the chamber of commerce. Her understanding of what makes our cities and our regions an integral part of our statewide success will benefit all of us as Virginians,” said Tiffany Boyle, Commissioner of Revenue for the City of Newport News.

Additional endorsers include:

Sheriff Joe Baron (Norfolk)

James City County Commissioner Ruth Larson

Virginia Beach Councilman Guy Tower

Norfolk Councilman Paul Riddick

Ben Davenport, former Virginia Beach Councilman

Clerk George Schaefer, Norfolk Circuit Court

Louisa Strayhorn, former Virginia Beach Councilwoman, School Board member and Director of the Virginia Department of Business Assistance

Noelle Gabriel, Norfolk School Board member

“I’m honored to have the support of these leaders. Having worked with them over the years, I know that they are passionate about serving their communities and building a brighter future where everyone has access to a safe, bright and prosperous future,” said McClellan, a Norfolk Councilmember and candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor. “In Hampton Roads, we know that our success is tied to the success of our neighbors, near and far. By working together on big issues like access to affordable Internet and quality transit, we are building that future in Hampton Roads and I will bring that experience of collaborative leadership to the Lieutenant Governor’s office.”

